Venomous Portuguese man-of-war wash up on NC beach

By
WWAY News
-
0
Portuguese Man O' War spotted in Carolina Beach in Nov. 2019. (Photo: Becky Wood)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Watch out! A venomous type of jellyfish have washed up again along our coast.

Photos have been circling on social media of Portuguese man-o-war that have been spotted in Carolina Beach.

Easterly winds over the past few days have blown the creatures onshore.

While they are interesting to look at, officials say don’t touch!

According to National Geographic, the Portuguese man-of-war floats on the ocean surface and its tentacles are used to kill fish and other small prey. A man-of-war sting is very painful but rarely deadly to humans.

Officials warn people that even a dead one can sting.

