Venomous Portuguese man-of-war wash up on NC beach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Watch out! A venomous type of jellyfish have washed up again along our coast.

Photos have been circling on social media of Portuguese man-o-war that have been spotted in Carolina Beach.

- Advertisement -

Easterly winds over the past few days have blown the creatures onshore.

While they are interesting to look at, officials say don’t touch!

According to National Geographic, the Portuguese man-of-war floats on the ocean surface and its tentacles are used to kill fish and other small prey. A man-of-war sting is very painful but rarely deadly to humans.

Related Article: Duke Energy Progress scheduled power outage

Officials warn people that even a dead one can sting.