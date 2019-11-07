Veterans share military stories, honored by high school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Christian Academy had some very distinguished guests visit their classrooms Thursday morning.

Patriotic decorations adorned the entryway as students filed in at 8:30 a.m. alongside some of our country’s greatest heroes.

Members from the Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Army spoke with high schoolers in each class.

After serving for 21 years, Jeffrey Roos retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2008.

He says it is important to educate those considering the military. In fact, he says, his Army experience helped him grow.

“If anything, it shed light to me, importance for everybody to recognize their potential and to live to their fullest potential,” Roos said.

After veterans spoke to students, everyone gathered in the auditorium to attend a presentation by the color guard and the choir.