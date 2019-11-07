Wilmington police dog recovering after emergency surgery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police K-9 is recovering after having emergency surgery Wednesday night.

Wilmington PD says K-9 Maxx had a mass on his intestines that had been removed.

A spokeswoman told WWAY Thursday morning that, “Maxx’s handler, Sgt. David Pellegrino, noticed Maxx was acting strange.”

She was not able to identify the types of problems he was showing, but says she believed his behavior was sudden.

Maxx is 9 1/2 years old, and has been working with the WPD since 2011.