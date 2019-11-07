Wrightsville Beach ABC store temporary location opens Friday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County ABC Board will open the temporary Wrightsville Beach store on Friday.

It’s located at 7041 Wrightsville Avenue. The operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, the product selection at this location will be limited to the most popular products that customers have purchased at the Wrightsville Beach store in the past due to the size of the store.

The new Wrightsville Beach ABC Store, which is being built across the street from the temporary location, is expected to open in early spring.

View ABC Store locations here.