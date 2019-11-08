Cape Fear Community College honors veterans

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Every year Cape Fear Community College makes it a priority to honor veterans.

This morning in Downtown Wilmington, administrators held a special ceremony for those who have protected our country.

The ceremony included the national anthem with speeches from veterans and New Hanover County leaders.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Amber Taylor gave a speech about how much joy she has received from her time in the military.

She says she made the decision to serve our country in high school.

“It’s extremely important. I mean that’s why we do everything we do for our country, so for the community to come out and just one day honor us is beautiful,” Taylor stated.

The college president says about 700 veterans attended Cape Fear Community College this semester. He says they’re expecting to increase that number in the spring.