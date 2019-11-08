Duke Energy upgrades transmission tower over Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is upgrading its transmission towers in the Cape Fear River and Friday they began the final leg of the project.

Crews are working on raising the transmission lines to allow for large Panamax ships to fit under them as they head to the state port.

The lines stretch between New Hanover and Brunswick counties, just south of the port.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said the work will support future growth at the ports and overall economic development in the region.