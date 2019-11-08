Front St closed, no parking before and during Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Red Cross and Front streets in downtown Wilmington.

The route follows Front Street to Orange Street, where it turns left onto Orange Street and ends at the Hannah Block Historic USO-Community Arts Center at Second and Orange streets.

- Advertisement -

Because of the parade and the preceding Purple Heart Homes Run, Roll & Stroll for Veterans, there will be no parking along the parade route on Front Street and some adjacent streets starting Saturday morning. Towing will be enforced.

Front Street and all cross streets will be closed to traffic from Brunswick Street to Orange Street beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and until the end of the parade, expected to be around 12:30 p.m.

View Parade Route Map