Man pleads guilty to felony for three-car crash in 2015

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least four years in prison for a crash involving three cars in 2015.

Kenyon Nevin Lofton, 42, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Tuesday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

The District Attorney’s office says the charge stemmed from a crash on Pine Grove Road during evening rush hour on February 3, 2015.

Lofton attempted to drive pass stopped traffic by crossing over double yellow lines and driving 64 mph in a 45 mph zone. When attempting to re-enter his lane, Lofton’s SUV hit a car carrying a mother and two young children, which was pushed from the road and then rolled over one-and-a-half times.

The mother received injuries ranging from cuts to memory loss. A second vehicle was also hit, but there were no injuries.

According to the DA, phencyclidine (PCP) was found in Lofton’s system.