Mom charged after 11-year-old brings gun to NC school

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — A 41-year-old mom was charged Friday after their child brought a firearm to Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Staff at the elementary school found the gun Friday in the student’s backpack and notified the school resource officer.

- Advertisement -

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tycola Harmon was charged with misdemeanor storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

The gun belongs to Harmon’s husband who is overseas.

“The firearm was left in a condition in which it could reasonably be discharged or a manner in which Harmon should have reasonably known her 11-year-old son could access the weapon,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Juvenile detectives with the sheriff’s office filed a secured custody order for the child.

Read more here.