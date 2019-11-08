Recovery Rock Fest aims to encourage those overcoming substance abuse addiction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people are expected to attend the 5th Annual Recovery Rock Fest at Wilmington’s Hugh McRae Park this Saturday.

The purpose of the event is to inspire recovery from substance abuse addiction and to encourage those suffering from this disease that recovery is possible.

- Advertisement -

“Out in this park, under the sun, with amazing music and surrounded by loving, happy, sober people with nothing but open hearts, there is this concert full of life, fun and celebration,” said Recovery Rock Fest Spokesman Bo Dean.

Ten performances are scheduled throughout the day including a number of local bands. Many of the songs the groups or solo acts will perform offer a message from recovering artists or local musicians who support the cause.

One of those groups is Outtake 13 which will perform among other songs their new single, “Warrior.”

The event kicks off with a recovery walk supported and sponsored by Wilmington Health.

“It helps to not only represent that recovery is possible but it is also for the friends and families who have lost someone to addiction and to honor them,” Dean said.

In addition to offering a variety of music acts, the event offers food, games, a kid’s coloring table and raffle.

Recovery Rock Fest will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in shelters 5 & 6 at Hugh McRae Park, 1799 S. College Road, Wilmington. The event is free.