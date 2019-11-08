Riding high UNCW Men’s Soccer prepares for CAA Tournament

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– It wasn’t the start to the 2019 season that UNCW Men’s Soccer wanted. The Seahawks dropped their first two games, but then something clicked. It all started with a self check for for Aidan Heaney’s squad.

“The beginning of the year was a wake up call for all of us,”said UNCW redshirt senior Danny Reynolds. “We thought we were better than we were playing and from that point on we changed our mentality.”

- Advertisement -

The mentality change must have worked for the Seahawks. UNCW has not lost in now eight straight matches and it earned them a regular season conference championship. The No.1 seed means they will play on their home field throughout the CAA tournament, where they haven’t lost this season.

“Having having home field advantage in the postseason is honestly huge,”says UNCW senior Phillip Goodrum. “We are unbeaten here at home this whole season and we just want to keep that going making this our fortress.”

The Seahawks head into the CAA tournament sporting a 11-4-2 record and ranked No.21 in the latest Top 25 coaches poll. Even with the ranking, it most likely take a CAA tournament title for UNCW to punch their tickets to NCAA tournament. They aren’t focused on that quite yet, its all about Sunday first and foremost.

“This whole season we’ve been preaching the one game at a time mentality,”says UNCW head coach Aidan Heaney. “Let’s focus on what’s directly in front of us and what it will be it will be.”

The Seahawks will play the winner of William & Mary and Northeastern on Sunday afternoon in the CAA semifinals. The match time is set for 1:00 p.m. at the UNCW Soccer Stadium.