Seahawks camp out for tickets ahead of big basketball game

Monique Robinson
Some UNCW students camp outside of Trask Coliseum Friday. (Photo: Monique Robinson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The big game is on Friday — North Carolina Tar Heels versus UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

Some students have been camping out all day in hopes of getting a free ticket.

“I didn’t know how big this school was in basketball so I’ve been walking by Trask since Wednesday,” Chloe Arnette, UNCW freshman said. “Thursday night, after my 8 to 5 schedule, I came here around 10 o’clock and saw that no one was here so I was like okay I’m not going to stay in the freezing cold let me go to the library. At about 1:30/2ish, I came back again and it started pouring down raining so I was drenched. I came back at 5 and still no one was here then I came out at 7 and I see some people walking so I decided to hurry up and get my spot.”

UNCW Athletics set aside 900 free student tickets for this game that will be given out starting at 5:30 p.m.

“I know its hard to say because I’m at UNCW right now, but I am supporting both teams,” Arnette said. “It’s really hard to catch a game at UNC so with a chance to get a free ticket I have to make the most of my opportunity right here.”

Arnette says the wait is totally worth it. She says she got to spot UNC-Chapel Hill Head Coach Roy Williams getting off the bus.

You can catch highlights from the game on WWAY News at 11 during the 5th Quarter with Tanner Barth.

