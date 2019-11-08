Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying suspect in vehicle break-ins

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted a video of the suspect to their Facebook page. The suspect is accused of multiple breaking and entering of motor vehicles, as well as, larceny of property.

The say the incident happened in the Red Cedar Road area between October 23-24.

If you have any information, please call Detective Hopkins at (910)798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit submit a tip.