Police Report: Suspect driving 90+ mph at time of deadly crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The driver charged last week with murder after a police chase was traveling nearly a 100 mph at the time of the fatal crash, according to a Wilmington Police report.

The crash happened during a chase after Thomas Willoughby Jr. allegedly robbed the Walmart in Porters Neck.

The report said Willoughby was driving on Wrightsville Avenue in excess of 90 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

He reportedly failed to stop at the red light on Colonial Drive. While in the intersection, he attempted to brake and swerve to the left.

The report says he hit a jeep driven by Sean Evans. Evans was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Amy Lynn Miles also faces charges in connection with the deadly wreck.

Willoughby Jr. faces numerous charges including murder.