Truckin’ 4 Troops dedicates flag to fallen Wilmington veteran

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As everyone gets ready to honor our local veterans this weekend, one veteran has come all the way down from Maryland.

Truckin’ 4 Troops helps veterans without a home, and they are ending their trip here in Wilmington after helping house a number if displaced disabled veterans throughout southeastern North Carolina.

Founder Scott Mallary says they’ve provided more than 20 campers to veterans throughout the region. His trip is set to end with a flag dedication at Mission BBQ Saturday after the Veterans Day Parade.

“After the parade. And I have two veterans, a wounded veteran and disabled veteran, and we were going to retire the flag there, I heard about this,” Mallary said. “Then I said, ‘I want to retire it here.'”

Mallary found Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, which dedicates a flag to each veteran they serve.

Then it got even better. Mallary stumbled upon the family of a Wilmington veteran who died just last week.

“To retire it personally with a family, connect it with the family, it’s breathtaking,” Mallary said. “So it’s very special to me and it brought a little light into their day.”

To leave that personal touch is part of Mallary’s whole mission.

Truckin’ 4 Troops will be at Mission BBQ after the parade Saturday honoring several veterans from the Cape Fear region.

