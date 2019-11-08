Two teens still in hospital after ATV accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two teens are still in the hospital after an ATV accident last week in Brunswick County when the ATV carrying the two boys collided with a car.

One of the boys is still in critical condition in the ICU at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to his mother, 17-year-old Cameron Ludlum has had a total of 13 surgeries.

She said Cameron suffered 11 broken bones, including his leg, rib, arm and pelvis. He is still not breathing on his own.

Cameron’s mother said he will be in the hospital for 3 to 6 months, and will have to learn how to walk again.

She said the other teen, 19-year-old Alex Tedder, is still stable.

A GoFundMe has been started for the teens.