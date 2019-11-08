UNCW Volleyball comes up short in five sets against Northeastern

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW was unable to hold off Northeastern in five sets as the Huskies escaped Hanover Hall with a 3-2 win over the Seahawks in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action Thursday at Hanover Hall.

The Huskies ran their record to 13-12 overall and 7-6 in the CAA and swept the season series from the Seahawks. The Seahawks fell to 14-12 and 4-9. Both losses for the Seahawks in the season series were in five sets.

UNCW held a 2-1 lead after three sets, but Northeastern evened things with a convincing 25-14 win in set four. In the fifth set, UNCW trailed by three 10-7 but forced a tie at 14 following a Huskies attack error. Evelyn Gonzalez and Natalie Shollin end the match with back-to-back kills.

Athena Ardilla led all players with 22 kills for the Huskies while Shollin and Erica Staunton added 18 and 13, respectively.

Katie Lanz had 13 for the Seahawks.

