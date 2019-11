‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment where Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the weird news that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

A news photojournalist loses his phone while in an open cockpit airplane.

5-year-old Jeremiah Travis is a drumming prodigy that marches for a high school.

A 1-ton boulder was stolen and returned to Prescott National Forest.

