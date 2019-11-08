Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina USA pageant

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — An Asheville woman who uses a wheelchair looks to make history in the Miss North Carolina USA competition this weekend.

Madeline Delp has battled for years to overcome physical and mental challenges. It all dates back to a car crash that happened when she was 10 years old.

Delp and her mother were in a car when a truck hit them. The impact crushed Delp’s spine, leaving her paralyzed.

She won the title of Miss Wheelchair USA in 2017. Now, she wants to be the first person in a wheelchair to win Miss North Carolina USA.

She hopes her pageant platform helps reshape our view of beauty.

