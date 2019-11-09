2019 NCHSAA Playoff brackets announced

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY)– The Brackets for the 2019 NCHSAA Playoffs have been announced and you can see which local teams have made the post season below.
Class 1A:
- #12 West Columbus (1-10) vs. #5 Winston-Salem Prep (7-4)
Class 2A:
- #10 Wallace-Rose Hill (7-4) vs. #7 Whiteville (8-2)
- #15 East Bladen (5-5) vs. Southwest Edgecombe (10-1)
Class 3A:
- #15 North Brunswick (6-5) vs. #2 Havelock (9-1)
Class 3AA:
- #10 Union Pines (8-3) vs. #7 West Brunswick (9-1)
- #15 Topsail (8-3) vs. #2 New Hanover (10-1)
Class 4AA:
- #4 Hoggard -Bye The Vikings will play the winner of #5 Green Hope and #12 Apex Friendship in the second round.
To view all the complete playoff brackets click here.