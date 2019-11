CARY, N.C. (WTVD) — Police are searching for a couple after a man pulled a knife and began stabbing people at the CinéBistro in Cary on Friday night.

A theater employee called the police just after 7:45 p.m. to the CineBistro at New Waverly Place.

Cary police said two couples got into an argument in the theater and took it into the lobby.

According to police, a man pulled a knife and began slashing people, injuring the theater manager, two employees and another man.

