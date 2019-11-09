MLS commissioner speaks on potential of Charlotte landing a professional soccer team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The MLS Cup represents the end of the season for Major League Soccer. The event is being held this weekend. The Seattle Sounders will square off with Toronto FC on Sunday afternoon.
As part of the big weekend, MLS commissioner Don Garber delivered a “State of the League” address Friday night. After the speech, he took questions from reporters.
When a reporter inquired about league expansion, Garber spoke about Charlotte’s push for an MLS team.
“There are three markets that we’re looking at that our expansion committee has been engaged with – both Charlotte, Las Vegas and Phoenix and it’s fair to say that Charlotte has done a lot of work to move their bid really to the front of the line,” said Garber.