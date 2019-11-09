Music brings joy to ‘Recovery Rockfest’

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Music is the way to recovery and that’s what the “Recovery Rockfest” is all about.

Dozens attended Saturday’s fest at Hugh McCrae park to celebrate recovery in all forms.

Event Emcee Bo Dean says this is a chance for everyone to see recovery is possible. He says Nyla Cione started this program 5 years ago. Dean says, through her own recovery, she expanded her music teaching school into the community.

Wilmington Health stepped up to help in this call to action, as well as, Trillium Health.

“When people are using substances, a lot of times they are finding comfort in the world that they’re living in because they don’t find comfort in their own bodies or in their own experiences so they use those substances to find that,” Dean said. “This is a demonstration that you can have fun, enjoy yourself and you don’t have to have substances in order to do that.”

Dean says the different artists that perform encourage joy among everyone.