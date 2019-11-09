North Carolina Combo Tennis Championships brings in millions of dollars

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — More than 2,000 players from across the state competed for the North Carolina USTA Combo League State title at local tennis courts.

Wilmington is certainly a main attraction, which is one leading reason we have hosted the state championship for the tenth year now.

These championships generate millions of dollars into the area.

For the past ten years, thousands of tennis players from across the state have traveled here, just to compete for the title.

Player Megan Marker says traveling for these tournaments also gives her time to check out the area.

“You get to come to different towns that maybe you’ve never been, and experience things you’ve never experienced,” Marker said.

Financial numbers show the Wilmington experience is what many consider worth spending their money on. Local Lead Coordinator Anna Martin says we could use the extra funds.

“Our community was hit hard by two hurricanes, and we need our local community to get a boost,” Martin said.

We’re told the $4.2 million raised will go to hotels, restaurants, gas stations, stores, and plenty more establishments.

According to a new study from Denmark, tennis may add nearly 10-years to your life.

