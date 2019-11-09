‘What the River Knows’ short film inspired by 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the bleakest chapters in Wilmington’s history is portrayed in a new film titled “What the River Knows.”

Alicia Inshira-du wrote, produced and directed the film. She stopped by the WWAY studio with a preview.

- Advertisement -

It’s a fictionalized story about the real 1898 massacre in Wilmington.

The project was independently filmed at Poplar Grove, the Walkerworld Retreat and downtown Wilmington and features several local actors.

The short film is being screened as part of the Cucalorus Film Festival.

Related Article: County leaders press for film funding as local film foundation begins grant push

“What the River Knows”: From Screenplay to Silver Screen starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in Wilmington.

There will be a staged reading performance of the script, refreshments, conversation, and the premiere of “What the River Knows.”

Tickets to the event are available here.