Woman unexpectedly delivers her own grandchild for 2nd time

HOLIDAY, FL. (GMA) – In an unlikely coincidence, a woman with no medical background recently delivered a newborn grandchild — and the same thing happened five years ago.

On Sept. 21, April McMasters, lovingly known to her three grandkids as “Mum,” assisted in the birth of her granddaughter Braelynn in the car on the way to the hospital. McMasters also delivered her first grandchild, Maddex, when he was unexpectedly born at home in 2014.

- Advertisement -

“He loves to tell anybody he can,” McMasters of Holiday, Florida, told “Good Morning America” of Maddex, now 4. “He says, ‘I was born on the bathroom floor and I was so excited to be here, that I popped right out and my mum caught me.'”

When Maddex was born, McMasters’ daughter, Makayla Cole, called her at work to tell her she was in labor.

“I called my mom at work and asked if she could come home because [the contractions] were getting stronger,” Cole told “GMA.” “My mom called the hospital who told us they weren’t close together or long enough. They told us to wait it out a little longer.”

Cole thought she felt the baby coming out and when McMasters checked her, Mcmasters was able to see Maddex’s head.