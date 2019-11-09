WWAY 5th Quarter: November 8, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Friday night wrapped up the final week of the high school football regular season across the state of North Carolina. New Hanover got the best of rival Hoggard to wrap up the Mideastern Conference Championship. Below, are the final scores from Friday night’s 5th Quarter.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

New Hanover 30 , Hoggard 7

South Brunswick 0 , West Brunswick 28

Topsail 20 , North Brunswick 13

Laney 14 , Ashley 6

Whiteville 49 , South Columbus 0

West Bladen 6 , East Bladen 42

West Columbus 26 , East Columbus 20