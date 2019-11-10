Cape Fear Fair and Expo wraps up another successful year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — It is the last day of the Cape Fear Fair and Expo.

Crew members will be wrapping up soon. Organizers say this year’s turn out was successful.

Manager Skip Watkins says more than 40,000 people attended the fair. He says there were no major accidents.

We’re told each year, organizers plan to make the experience new and fresh for visitors.

He says the planning process takes time which is why they have already started planning for next year’s fair.

“We have this year, the Pirate of the Caribbean. It took us a couple of years to get them in here. We try to bring in quality because we have three acts. Typically the pig races, the magicians and this year the Columbian Pirates,” Watkins stated.

It is all about giving back to the community. He says some of the funds will go towards Cape Fear Community College students for scholarships.