CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Town of chadbourn is under a boil advisory warning that could last until Tuesday.

According to interim town manager Pat Gerald, a water main broke Sunday morning, possibly due to age.

Water service was back up and running as of Sunday afternoon, but Chadbourn residents are told to boil water for two minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

We will post an update when the advisory is lifted.