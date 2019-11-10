Wilmington Police: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested on multiple charges including first degree kidnapping and first degree rape.

According to public records, Daquan Lamelle Hansley was arrested Sunday. He has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges.

Hansley is being held at the New Hanover County Jail on an $820,000 secured bond.

This appears to be the same suspect arrested during a drug bust back in July 2019.