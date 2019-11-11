Belville unveils Veterans Memorial at Brunswick Riverwalk

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Veterans Day commemorates the extraordinary lives of those in service to the nation.

Here in the Cape Fear, celebrations and commemorations were held at several locations including Belville.

Hundreds were at the unveiling of the Veterans Memorial Monday at the Brunswick Riverwalk.

A dedication ceremony was held, along with speeches from several veterans, including the Belville Mayor.

Belville Park Manager Jim Bucher spent the last year raising money for the memorial.

U.S. Army veteran Josef Genda emceed the event and says the memorial is unique to the town.

“As I said, I am a veteran and I’m part of a lot of local veterans organizations, but to be part of this unveiling and this monument that this town doesn’t have, is beyond words,” Genda said.

Customized bricks fill the site, and town officials say it’s not too late to buy one.

The memorial will now be open to anyone who wants to come visit it.