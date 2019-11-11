NC sisters raise thousands to buy Thanksgiving meals for needy

(CNN) — From cherry pies to turkeys and mashed potatoes, two sisters are on a mission to make sure families in need have the Thanksgiving dinners they deserve.

For the third year in a row, Alex Fischer, 9, and her sister Caroline, 6, are raising money to provide meals for North Carolina families that can’t afford the traditional holiday feast.

A small service project turns into a big tradition

“We started this as a service project in 2017 for the family to do in the holidays,” the girls’ mom, Lisa Fischer, told CNN. “When I initially suggested we donated one box of food, Alex said that wasn’t enough and that we should do 10 boxes.”

Fischer pointed out to her daughter how much a full Thanksgiving meal would cost. She explained that paying for 10 meals would not be something the family could do without financial help.

