People calling state’s Christmas tree ‘ugly’

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS13) — The first one had a crack. Now the replacement California State Christmas Tree is facing backlash. While one certified arborist calls it a perfect specimen, others say it’s ugly.

“This is my first time seeing it, so I was kind of shocked,” Luis Galan said. “And then when you told me it was the Christmas tree for California, I was like, ‘Wow,’ like, ‘Where’s the rest of it?’ The branches are really far apart. It’s not really full. I don’t know what happened in the budget for them to pick this tree.”

- Advertisement -

People visiting the Capitol seemed surprised by the sparseness.

“For what they paid for it, I think they got robbed,” Jean-Marie Stachelrodt said.

Read more here.