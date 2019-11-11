Texas woman declared dead in error, fighting to prove she’s alive

MAGNOLIA, TX (KTRK) — A Texas woman suddenly found out that she didn’t have insurance or a bank account.

Sherry Ellis wasn’t hacked. She was listed as deceased.

- Advertisement -

She says it was a mistake by the Social Security Administration, but undoing it has become a big problem.

It all started when the 73-year-old went to the pharmacy to pick up her prescription. That’s when she learned she didn’t have insurance anymore which she needed to pay for her life-saving medication.

When we asked her how many pills she takes a day, she dumped them out in her hand.

“I take this many. Plus, my vitamins I have to have,” said Ellis.

There were nine-and-a-half pills, not including vitamins. Some are for her heart and others for her blood pressure, but the hardest pill to swallow is how much they cost without insurance. She says it’s more than $850 a month.

Read more here.