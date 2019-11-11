UNCW Men’s Soccer headed to the conference title game

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW senior forward Phillip Goodrum has put together some of the biggest moments in his college career against Colonial Athletic Association rival William & Mary.

But, his biggest moment yet may have come in Sunday afternoon’s CAA semifinal as his goal in the second half lifted the No. 21 Seahawks to the CAA Championship Game with a 2-1 victory over the fourth-seeded Tribe in front of 764 fans at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The victory moved the Seahawks to 12-4-2 on the season while extending their unbeaten streak to nine straight games. William & Mary, meanwhile, has its season come to an end with a 7-9-2 mark.

Goodrum, who has scored five goals in his career against the Tribe, broke a 1-1 tie with 24:12 remaining in regulation. After receiving a pass from redshirt junior midfielder Mason Schuster along the far sideline, sophomore midfielder Ryan Graham sent a pass into the penalty area for Goodrum, who took two touches and beat freshman goalkeeper Kieran Baskett for his 11th goal of the season.

UNCW took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when redshirt junior defender Danny Reynolds converted a penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season.

However, the Tribe answered just under 11 minutes later as sophomore John Eberle and freshman Diba Nwegbo combined to set up freshman Alexander Levengood, who slipped a shot inside the far post past freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Perrotta made four saves in the win for the Seahawks, who outshot William & Mary by a 12-6 margin. Baskett tallied five saves for the Tribe, which had its brief two-game win streak snapped.