WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s annual College Day is happening this Saturday.

UNCW is inviting learners and scholars of all ages to attend their choice of available classes taught by UNCW faculty members on Saturday, November 16.

The university said College Day is a much-loved tradition dating back to 2002.

Registration closes Wednesday, November 13.

For more information about the day’s schedule, cost, class descriptions, and registration information, visit College Day 2019.