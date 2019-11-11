Work on busy Tabor City intersection should finish in December

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work is ahead of schedule to transform a busy Tabor City intersection, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Back in September, NCDOT contractors began work to reduce congestion at the intersection of U.S. 701 and N.C. 410. Crews are changing it from a “t-intersection” to a “continuous-flow right turn” which will allow drivers on N.C. 410 to easily merge onto U.S. 701.

A traffic island at the intersection is also being installed to separate southbound U.S. 701 drivers as vehicles from N.C. 410 are turning right.

“This intersection is prone to long backups, especially during the summertime,” Ken Clark, the department’s district engineer for Columbus and Bladen counties, said. “This project will eliminate the long queuing of cars and reduce the potential of rear-end collisions.”