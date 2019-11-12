WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Film buffs from around the nation are starting to descend on the Cape Fear region. The 25th Annual Cucalorus Film Festival starts Wednesday in downtown Wilmington.

Cucalorus was founded in 1994 and takes place every November, celebrating independent and international film for five days.

The festival showcases 187 short and feature films from all over the world.

Festival programs focus on dance, music videos, emerging artists, social justice, works-in-progress, and international cinema.

