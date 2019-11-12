Good Shepherd puts out white flag due to cold weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures continue to drop, Good Shepherd Ministries is asking anyone in need to come stay at their shelter.

The organization has put out their white flag, which they do whenever the weather is potentially dangerous for the homeless.

Anyone who has not been permanently banned is welcomed at the shelter.

Good Shepherd provides breakfast and lunch to anyone in the community in need each day, and dinner to those who are staying the night.

Good Shepherd Ministries Senior Development Director Jane Birnbach says the white flag is a message of safety.

“Even those folks who may have been reluctant to come in to a shelter,” Birnbach said, “the white flag is a message, now’s the time to just come in, be safe. Let us take care of you through the cold. And if you choose to not take part in our services, that’s okay, but while it’s this cold we really want you to come in and be safe.”

Good Shepherd takes donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 811 Martin Street in Wilmington. However, stuffed animals and used pillows are not accepted.