‘Jeep Go Topless Day’ in Carolina Beach postponed for 2020

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A big event that takes place in Carolina Beach every year may not go on as usual in 2020. Carolina Beach Jeep Go Topless Day has been postponed.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the reasoning is due to the fact that Freeman Park is losing accessible areas and has occasional closures and limited access.

The group says with the growth of the event and with limited and unknown capacity at the park they have decided to hold off from making any plans for it next year.