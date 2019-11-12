Mom frustrated with delays caused by bus driver shortage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The bus driver shortage in New Hanover County is beginning to effect the routes.

Parents are concerned about the buses being delayed and sometimes not showing up at all.

Jeannie Mayes waits for the bus every morning with her special needs son, Nic.

Nic has down syndrome and is in the Transition Program for Young Adults. He typically waits for the bus for about an hour. She says it’s not unusual for it to be running so late. Because of that, his mother has to take him to school causing her to be late for work most days.

“I’m over an hour late pretty much every day,” Mayes said.

Luckily, Mayes says she has a boss who is understanding of the issue, but not every parent has this luxury.

“They don’t have the option to miss work,” she said. “They have to leave their children.”

Children left standing alone at the bus stop is a concern of its own, but with temperatures beginning to drop it’s an even bigger issue.

“Now that it’s getting cold, these kids do not need to be standing outside for an hour waiting on the school bus by themselves,” she said.

She says buses are not only picking up late, they are dropping off late as well.

“The parents are calling the teachers, trying to figure out where their kids are,” she said.

Mayes believes better communication with parents when there are delays and hiring more drivers could help fix the problem.

Earlier this month, the county voted to raise the starting salary for bus drivers in hopes to combat the shortage.

As of November 6, the school district was in need of 20 additional school bus drivers.

New Hanover County Schools released the following statement: