North Carolina officials vote to reopen island damaged by Dorian

OCRACOKE, NC (AP) — County commissioners on the North Carolina coast have moved to reopen an island ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Acting on a recommendation from the Ocracoke Control Group, the Hyde County Commissioners on Monday adopted the proposal to open the island to visitors on Nov. 22, or when N.C. Highway 12 is reopened to traffic.

An evacuation order has been in effect since Sept. 4, when Dorian approached the North Carolina coast.

According to a news release, once the evacuation order is lifted, visitors will have immediate access to Ocracoke. Ferry operations will return to the paid reservation system.

Debris removal and reconstruction will continue, and visitors are warned to be wary of obstacles during their visit. Officials also note that food service, gas availability and lodging are limited on the island.