Parent company of Carowinds fined after worker’s hand severed

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Federal safety officials have fined an amusement park on the North Carolina-South Carolina line after a maintenance worker was injured last March.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration levied a $42,000 fine on Carowinds after finding six serious violations. The report shows Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, was fined $7,000 for each of the six violations, which were not listed in the report.

According to the report, Carowinds is contesting the OSHA decision.

Emergency personnel and officials at the park say worker was injured on March 6 while working about 200 feet in the air on the Windseeker ride. Cedar Fair says the unidentified man was a third-party contract worker inspecting the ride, which is on the South Carolina side of the park.