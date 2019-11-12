Two men arrested in connection with Heritage Guns robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies arrested two men in connection with robbery at Heritage Guns at 5202 Carolina Beach Road on October 25.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Damien Allen and Anthony Allen were arrested Tuesday.

The two suspects are charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, conspiracy, property damage and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The sheriff’s office says about 15-20 guns were stolen from the store between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

No word yet on if any of the stolen guns were recovered.