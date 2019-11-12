‘Yabba dabba doo!’ Whiteville retiree says of winning $200K prize

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A routine morning stop turned extraordinary for a Whiteville man when he won a $200,000 lottery prize.

“There’s not much to do now that I’m retired,” Vernis Hardy said. “I get a scratch-off ticket and a drink every morning. It gives me something fun to do.”

The retired power line worker bought the lucky Blazing 7’s scratch-off ticket when he stopped at the Minuteman Food Mart on Vinson Boulevard in Brunswick. He took the ticket home and scratched it later that afternoon.

“Great day in the morning!” Hardy said when he saw that he won the game’s top prize. “I didn’t need to scratch anything after that. I couldn’t believe it.”

Hardy claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“Yabba dabba doo!” Hardy said when he got his check. “This is wonderful.”

Hardy said he knows exactly how he plans to use the money.

“I have five plans,” Hardy said holding up his hand. “One, two, three, four, five. I’ve got five adult children and I’m going to make sure they’re all taken care of before I do something for myself.”

The $5 game launched in July. Two $200,000 top prizes remain.