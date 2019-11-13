Actor BD Wong visits music programs at New Hanover schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington has a very special arts community. That’s why award-winning artist and actor BD Wong and composer Wayne Barker are spending the week visiting various high school and middle school music programs in the county.

The duo are in town making the 1995 movie “Mr. Holland’s Opus” into a Broadway musical. The story focuses on a teacher who selflessly dedicates his time to making students aware of art.

Wong and Barker say they want to involve as many middle and high school students as they can in the musical.

Wong says the Wilmington art community has a lot to offer.

“I enjoy showing them the value and the power of their own arts community in this project hopefully as we continue to work on it through the next few months,” Wong said.

“They’ve been coming back through and making sure that their presence is known in the student body and the area and the school system,” Student Brain Westbrook said.

Wong and Barker will visit more schools this week.

The musical is coming to the Wilson Center in April.