Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson visitor center closed indefinitely for repairs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson visitor center is closed indefinitely due to post-Florence construction work.

It closed on Tuesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this much needed repair work has been needed for well over a year, we hope to have our building back open as soon as possible,” the site wrote on social media.

The grounds and restrooms remain open and the site will continue to operate on normal schedule.

The historic site says their 18th Century Christmas event is still on schedule for December 8.