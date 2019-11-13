Car thief drives off with sleeping North Carolina toddler

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) — A 3-year-old girl is home safe after a car thief drove off with her inside the car.

WMBF reports the child was asleep when her father parked the car to briefly visit the child’s mother at the store where she works in Rowland over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The girl’s mother, Megan Haywood, told the news station that she was watching surveillance video as a man jumped in the car and drove off with her daughter in the back seat.

“I was scared. I was praying. I was begging the Lord to return my child safely,” Haywood told WMBF.

The suspect reportedly dropped the child off about three miles from the store where she was taken to safety by a Good Samaritan.

Related Article: Wilmington oral surgeon charged with sex crimes released from jail

The 3-year-old escaped with just scratches.