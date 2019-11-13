DA: Father used baby as human shield during drug deal shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — Authorities say the father of an 11-month-old boy who was critically injured in a shooting used the baby as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash, according to CBS affiliate KYW.

The baby, Yaseem Jenkins remains in critical condition after the October shooting in Philadelphia.

Police say Nafes Monroe, 25, was arrested over the weekend and charged with recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child.

“He was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs knowing that counterfeit money is very upsetting to drug dealers, and when they find out they’re being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently,” authorities told KYW.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder, according to KYW.