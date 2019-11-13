Help needed to send Christmas packages to deployed NC troops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A nonprofit needs your help to bring some joy to deployed North Carolina troops this holiday season.

Operation North State is looking for the names and addresses of troops deployed to send them Christmas gift boxes.

Operation North State offers military support services programs for North Carolina's deployed troops and veterans in need.

To submit names visit here or email snydert33@gmail.com.

You need to include the follow:

Your name, email address and phone number

Recipient’s name, town, t-shirt size, APO/FPO address

You must submit names no later than Dec. 1.